LONDON Oct 25 European shares ended lower on Tuesday, after hitting 11-week highs earlier in the day, on concerns that a European Union summit scheduled for Wednesday might not come up with a bold and comprehensive plan to tackle the region's debt crisis.

Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel opposed a phrase in a draft conclusion for the summit that calls for the European Central Bank to continue buying bonds in the secondary market, while a meeting of EU finance ministers was cancelled as the details of issues to be discussed had not been finalised.

"A lot of anticipation has already been built into this market and policymakers will have to come out with something spectacular to convince investors. The markets want to see a resolution for Greece, recapitalisation of banks and an expanded rescue fund," said Philippe Gijsels, head of research at BNP Paribas Fortis Global Markets.

"Even though things look to be improving, it's too early to become too aggressive in buying equities. Capital preservation such as holding cash and investing in good quality bonds should be the key in this kind of environment."

Sectors that suffer in a difficult economic environment were among the top losers, with the construction and materials index down 1.9 percent and European banks falling 1.2 percent.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares provisionally finished 0.7 percent lower at 981.76 points after rising to a high of 993.29 earlier in the session. (Reporting by Atul Prakash)