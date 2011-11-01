LONDON Nov 1 European shares gave back a hefty slice of October's gain and recorded their biggest one day loss in over a month on Tuesday as shock Greek plans for a referendum on its euro zone bailout package sparked heavy selling across all sectors.

The news, announced late Monday, fuelled uncertainty about the region's plan to resolve its debt crisis, raising fresh fears of a disorderly Greek default and further contagion to bigger euro zone economies including Italy.

Securing the ire of euro zone peers, domestic politicians and market participants, ahead of a meeting of G20 leaders later in the week, the move dragged stocks right back into the broad trading range established in August and September.

Euro zone banks and insurers led the retreat, with declines of 9.3 percent and 8.8 percent, respectively, but no sector was immune and the FTSEurofirst 300 was down 3.5 percent at the provisional close.

"Banks are in for a very tough time for another year and a half, two years, probably, so we remain very underweight banks," Wayne Bishop, fund manager at King & Shaxson, which manages 145 million pounds ($234 million) in assets out of London. (Reporting by Simon Jessop)