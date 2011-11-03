LONDON Nov 3 European shares rose strongly on Thursday, boosted by the European Central Bank cutting interest rates and optimism that Greece will scrap plans for a referendum on its bailout package.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares rose 2 percent to a provisional close of 991.32 points, after falling by as much as 1.6 percent in early trade.

"The ECB decision is more important than any of the political decisions taken today," said Andrew Milligan, head of global strategy at Standard Life Investments, part of the Standard Life Group, which administers 196.8 billion ($315 billion) pounds of assets.

"It's welcome news they've realised the difficult situation facing European economies."

The ECB cut its main interest rate by 25 basis points to 1.25 percent as the euro zone's escalating debt crisis eclipsed worries over persistently high inflation.

Eurozone banks were among the standout gainers, up 3.6 percent. France's BNP Paribas rose 8.7 percent, having said in its third-quarter results statement it had cut its exposure to Greece, Italy and Spain by more than 12 billion euros. (Reporting by Brian Gorman)