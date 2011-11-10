LONDON Nov 10 European shares ended lower in choppy trade on Thursday on concerns that political wrangling in debt-laden Italy to form a national unity government and high bond yield levels in the country may deepen the region's two-year old debt crisis.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares provisionally closed 0.3 percent lower at 963.00 points. The index is down 14 percent so far this year, mainly on worries the euro zone debt crisis could spread to other countries and threaten a fragile global economic recovery.

"Investors remain in no doubt that Italy is a serious concern for the euro zone and even the global economy as a whole," said Angus Campbell, head of sales at Capital Spreads.

"If it does come to having to bail them out, then at this moment there isn't enough cash in either the EFSF or IMF pots in order to prevent them from defaulting on their outstanding debts," he said, referring to the European Financial Stability Facility and the International Monetary Fund.

Miners, which generally suffer during difficult economic conditions, were among the top decliners, with the sector index falling 1.5 percent, mirroring a sharp decline in base metals prices on poor demand prospects for raw materials. (Reporting by Atul Prakash)