LONDON Nov 11 European indices ended higher on Friday as political progress in debt-laden Italy allayed some fears about the immediate outlook for the euro zone debt crisis.

Euro zone financials rallied as the Italian Senate approved a new budget law, ahead of a final vote in the lower house on Saturday which could usher in a new emergency government. .

At the provisional close, the FTSE Eurofirst 300 index of leading European shares was up 2.1 percent at 983.73 points, led by Italian lender Intesa Sanpaolo, which rose 8.8 percent.

"The rally in Italian banks today is driven by the falling yields on the sovereigns," said Marco Troiano, a banking analyst at Berenberg.

"Although we believe investors should try and look away from the daily volatility and focus on the value of the banks' franchises instead, I expect further volatility (up and down) in the coming weeks, both on the banks and on the government bonds

Italy's 10-year benchmark government debt yields fell to 6.4 percent, comfortably below the 7 percent level seen by many as unsustainable. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa)