LONDON Nov 14 European shares fell on Monday as record high yields at an Italian bond auction served as a reminder that the country still faces a debt mountain, even as Rome worked to form a new government, expected to be more market-friendly.

Italy paid a euro-era high price to sell five-year bonds on Monday, with investors wary of buying its debt until the country's new leadership undertakes profound economic reform.

"There's a still a lot of hard work to do and measures that need to be put in place. Just because a government's been changed, that doesn't reduce the debt," said Dean Tenerelli, fund manager at T Rowe Price, which manages $440 billion.

Italian banks, exposed to the country's sovereign debt, were among the biggest fallers, having been strong gainers on Friday in anticipation of Silvio Berlusconi's exit as prime minister.

Intesa SanPaolo and UniCredit fell 4.1 and 6.2 percent respectively. Investors were also absorbing UniCredit's third-quarter loss and plans for a 7.5 billion euro ($10.3 billion) capital increase.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares fell 0.9 percent to a provisional close of 976.12 points. It is down 13 percent in 2011, as the euro zone crisis has taken its toll on market sentiment.

