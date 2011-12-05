LONDON Dec 5 European stocks rose to a five-week closing high on Monday, after French president Nicolas Sarkozy and German chancellor Angela Merkel agreed on a range of measures to help resolve the euro zone debt crisis.

Banks rose sharply, with the STOXX Europe 600 Banking Index up 2.7 percent, though it is down nearly 30 percent in 2011 with many banks having suffered heavy writedowns on exposure to euro zone sovereign debt.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares rose 0.9 percent to end the session unofficially at 994.51 points, the highest close since Oct. 31, and after last week's 8.5 percent jump

"There's some reassurance in the statement. They're talking about treaty change by March. They're moving in the right direction. And we've seen some short covering," said Ian King head of international equities at Legal & General, which has 356 billion pounds ($559 billion) under management.

Italy's FTSE MIB gained 2.9 percent after the Italian government unveiled deep austerity measure. (Reporting by Brian Gorman)