LONDON Jan 27 European shares recorded their first weekly loss since mid-December on Friday as disappointing U.S. economic data pushed investors to cash in on a recent, brisk rally.

U.S. GDP expanded at a 2.8 percent annual rate, a touch below economists' expectations for a 3.0 percent rate, with a strong rebuilding of inventories and weak spending on capital goods hinted at slower growth this year in the world's largest economy, Europe's largest export market.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index index of top European shares provisionally closed 1 percent lower at 1,041.61 points after closing in "overbought" territory on Thursday, the index's 14-day relative strength index showed.

"The market was overbought and the U.S. data provided an excuse for profit taking," Duarte Caldas, a market strategist at IG Markets said, warning of further volatility ahead.

Auto stocks were the worst performers, falling 1.9 percent, after the U.S.'s second-largest auto maker, Ford Motor Co reported a lower-than-expected fourth-quarter profit, due to higher commodity prices and weak results from operations in South America and Europe. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa)