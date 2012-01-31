LONDON Jan 31 European stocks rose on Tuesday on renewed hopes for a Greek debt deal, though gains were capped by weaker-than-expected U.S. data that cast doubt on the strength of the world's biggest economy.

Near-bankrupt Greece struggled on with its foreign lenders on Tuesday to show them it can ram through spending cuts and labour reform in exchange for a crucial debt swap deal and a 130 billion euro bailout package needed to avoid an unruly default.

"People have become more optimistic for a positive outcome (on Greece) and they're now focusing on fundamental corporate and economic data," said Ian King head of international equities at Legal & General, which has 356 billion pounds under management.

"We would need a further uptick in economic indicators to justify the recent move in markets."

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares rose 0.7 percent to a provisional close of 1,037.62 points. It gained 3.6 percent in the month of January.

U.S. home prices fell more steeply than expected in November, and consumer confidence soured in January, highlighting the hurdles still facing the economic recovery. (Reporting by Brian Gorman)