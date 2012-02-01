FRANKFURT Feb 1 European shares hit six-month highs on Wednesday as encouraging economic numbers boosted sentiment, while Italian banks gained after the Italian Central Bank made it easier for banks to buyback their own hybrid debt in order to boost their capital base.

Data showed the pace of growth in the U.S. manufacturing sector picked up in January to its highest level since June, as new orders improved. Earlier data showed that Chinese manufacturing sector was no longer contracting.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares provisionally closed 1.9 percent higher at 1,056.63 points after climbing to its highest since early August.

UK's FTSE 100 index was up 1.9 percent, France's CAC 40 rose 2.1 percent and Germany's DAX was 2.4 percent higher.

(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde)