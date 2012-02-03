(Corrects typographical errors in headine and 1st paragraph)

LONDON Feb 3 European shares made their highest weekly gain since late December on Friday, surging past a resistance level, after forecast beating U.S. non-farm payrolls data raised optimism about an economic recovery, which could boost company earnings.

Cyclical autos and banks stocks, whose profits could improve if economic growth is strong, were the standout gainers, with the STOXX Europe 600 Banks index up 2.4 percent and the STOXX Europe 600 Automobiles & Parts index up 2.7 percent.

"The U.S. economy is moderately recovering," said Richard Batty, strategist at Standard Life Investments, which has $248.37 billion of assets under management. "Corporates could be becoming more confident, we like equities in the United States."

"But we still do not have a clear roadmap for the euro zone debt crisis and Greece, which will continue to overhang the markets. We are still neutral to underweight Europe."

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares provisionally closed up 1.6 percent at 1,076.27 points after being as low as 1,056.55 and rose 3.4 percent for the week.

In a bullish move, the FTSEurofirst 300 index broke past its 61.8 percent Fibonacci retracement level at 1,062.24 points from its February 2011 high to September 2011 low, which had been a major resistance level. (Reporting by Joanne Frearson)