LONDON Feb 24 European shares edged up on Friday, bolstered by companies with exposure to faster-growing foreign markets which are better protected from the bloc's economic and debt woes and exposure to high oil prices.

The FTSE Eurofirst 300 closed up 0.2 percent on the day at 1,077.38 points.

The German DAX index added 0.8 percent as investors continued to welcome Germany's relative economic strength and strong exports, while Austria - the most exposed to emerging markets among Western European countries - rose 1.6 percent .

"We do like some domestic corporates but the bias of our portfolio will be towards exporters," James Buckley, fund manager at Baring Asset Management, said.

International exposure paid off on Friday, when a strong performance in Brazil helped Telecom Italia post slightly better than expected results.

Together with plans to reduce its debt burden, this helped boost the operator's shares nearly 7 percent, making them the top riser on the FTSE Eurofirst 300. (Reporting By Toni Vorobyova)