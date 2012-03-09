LONDON, March 9 European shares rose on Friday, supported by stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data which reaffirmed confidence in the strength of the world's biggest economy and opened the door for more possible market gains next week.

U.S. employment grew solidly for a third straight month, with 227,000 new jobs added in February - around 10 percent more than expected.

Data from the United States, and emerging markets, has become a key driver for European companies as lacklustre domestic growth - underscored on Friday with weaker-than-expected industrial output from France, Italy and Britain - leaves them increasingly looking abroad for higher profits.

"We've had some buyers come in, probably wanting to cover their shorts into the weekend on what is a reasonably good (U.S.) number," said Andy Ash, head of sales at Monument Securities, adding that the gains on European equities could continue into the first half of next week.

The FTSE Eurofirst 300 index provisionally closed up 0.5 percent at 1,080.61 points. (Reporting By Toni Vorobyova)