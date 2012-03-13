LONDON, March 13 European shares hit a 7-1/2-month high on Tuesday as encouraging data from Germany and the United States signaled a recovery in the global economy, boosting appetite for riskier assets such as equities.

Banks, which tend to perform well during better economic conditions were the top performers, with the STOXX Europe 600 banking index up 3.3 percent to take this year's gains to 17.7 percent as people became more cyclical-oriented.

Other cyclical sectors such as basic materials and travel and leisure were also in huge demand following a rise in investors desire to extend their exposure to riskier assets, which was reflected in a fall in the Euro STOXX 50 volatility index to an eight-month low.

"Markets are returning back to fundamentals again and investors' risk appetite is increasing dramatically. When you look at the U.S. consumers, the trend is improving and that would be very supportive in terms of economic growth," Henk Potts, equity strategist at Barclays Wealth, said.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares provisionally finished 1.7 percent firmer at 1,095.65 points, the highest close since late July. (Reporting by Atul Prakash)