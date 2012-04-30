LONDON, April 30 European stocks snapped a four-session rally on Monday, with news of a recession in Spain putting the euro zone's economic and debt problems back in the spotlight and charts pointing to more market weakness as long as a key resistance level holds.

Spain's IBEX index finished April down 12.7 percent in its worst monthly showing in nearly 1-1/2 years.

"On a macro front, or political front, in Europe things aren't looking so great ... I am cautious in the short term," James Butterfill, equity strategist at Coutts, said.

The Euro STOXX 50 index of euro zone bluechips closed down 1.5 percent at 2,308.28 points on Monday, continuing to underperform the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 which fell 0.6 percent, cushioned by the presence of Nordic stocks. (Reporting By Toni Vorobyova)