By Francesco Canepa
LONDON, May 22 European stocks recorded their
biggest daily gain in a month on Tuesday, boosted by
expectations that Europe and China would take measures to foster
economic growth, although lingering political uncertainty kept
investors on edge.
Traders said buyers were coming back to knocked-down
cyclical stocks ahead of a European Union summit on Wednesday,
which was expected to discuss ways to shore up Europe's economy,
such as EU 'project bonds' to finance infrastructure in troubled
euro debtor states.
Basic resources and construction materials
stocks surged 3.3 percent and 3 percent, also helped by a
Chinese media report saying Beijing would fast-track approvals
for infrastructure investment.
Automotive shares, which tend to perform in tandem
with the economy, rallied 3 percent, with domestic plays such as
Fiat and Renault up over 6 percent, gaining
roughly twice as much as exporters Daimler and BMW
.
The use of EU funding to stimulate the region's economy is
championed by France's new president, Francois Hollande, but it
is likely to meet resistance from Europe's paymaster, Germany.
"The G8 (meeting last weekend) showed there is the political
will to save the euro and people are now waiting for some
concrete measures, such as the project bonds," an institutional
sales trader said.
"It will be a long and tricky process so markets can breath
a little bit but not take off."
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
closed up 18.63 points, or 1.9 percent, at 993.67, while the
euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index gained
45.78 points, or 2.1 percent, to 2,195.94.
Both indexes recorded their biggest one-day rise since
mid-April after extending gains in the afternoon, when
better-than-expected U.S. housing data provided some hopeful
signs about the pace of recovery in the world's largest economy.
But charts showed share price gains may be shortlived as
European indexes were stuck in declining channels, trends formed
by prices hitting successively lower tops and bottoms.
"We are waiting for signals in the Euro STOXX 50 to enter a
new short position," Roelof-Jan Van den Akker, a senior
technical analyst at ING said.
"Horizontal resistance comes in between 2,185 and 2,255:
below that level we should expect the development of a lower top
followed by the next sharp sell-off, which could be harsh."
Van den Akker added the decline could push the index to a
support area in the 2,080-2,060 region in a matter of "few
days."
The Euro STOXX 50 was still down around 16 percent since its
March high amid an escalating banking and sovereign debt crisis
in Spain and, more recently, concerns that an anti-austerity
backlash may push Greece out of the euro zone, possibly
heralding a break up of the common currency.
LONG-TERM BUYERS
Recent share price declines in European equities provided
long-term investors with an opportunity to beef up positions in
stocks exposed to growth in other regions, according to Didier
Saint-Georges at Carmignac Gestion.
"There is a risk that global growth gets impaired in the
coming couple of years because of deleveraging, which is
starting to be quite painful in Europe," said Saint-Georges, who
is part of the asset management firm's investment committee.
"So rather than going into bargain hunting we'd strengthen
the portfolio where we think there is good visibility on
growth."
Saint-Georges highlighted consumer products companies
exposed to emerging markets, such as French luxury giant LVMH
and German high-end car maker BMW, up 2.8 percent and
2.7 percent, respectively, on Tuesday.
"The key is to be in sectors that are as little exposed as
possible to the economic downturn in Europe," he added.
Paris-based Carmignac, which manages 50 billion euros more
or less equally split between bonds and equities, grew more
worried about the repercussions of the European crisis towards
the end of March.
It then started taking protection against future declines in
global equities by selling buy options on the Euro STOXX 50, the
U.S. Standard & Poor's 500 index and South Korea's Kospi
.
The firm also brought the euro exposure of its global equity
fund to zero by offloading forward contracts on the common
currency, while increasing its exposure to perceived safe havens
such as the dollar, the German Bund and U.S. Treasuries.
Carmignac's views were echoed by Goldman Sachs, which
recommended taking "downside protection" on European indexes and
the Kospi.
It also tipped Germany's Dax over France's CAC-40
and, more in general, stocks exposed to global and
emerging market growth over European domestic plays.
(Additional reporting by Blaise Robinson and David Brett;
Editing by Ruth Pitchford)