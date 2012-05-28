LONDON May 28 European shares ended in negative territory on Monday, reversing earlier gains in thin trade as concerns surrounding Spain's banks returned to the forefront of investors' minds.

The FTSEurofirst 300 provisionally closed down 0.1 percent at 983.58, having earlier reached a high of 993.21 boosted by opinion polls suggesting Greece's pro-bailout parties may be able to form a government committed to staying in the euro zone. Athens' blue-chip bourse closed up nearly 7 percent.

But trade was light as a number of European markets were closed, accentuating the moves, with the FTSEurofirst 300 trading just two thirds of its 90-day daily average.

Spain's IBEX was the biggest faller, down 2.2 percent, weighed by banking heavyweights Santander and BBVA, with sentiment dampened by the growing cost to the public purse of shoring up the country's lenders.

A Spanish government source said the country may use sovereign debt to recapitalise struggling lender Bankia , which last week asked for rescue funding of 19 billion euros to cover writedowns on residential mortgages.

"Pressure on the Spanish banks is continuing to mount as remaining confidence is sucked out of the country, so investors are understandably content in sitting on their hands," Mike McCudden, head of derivatives at Interactive Investor, said.

"With Greece now starting to look like an increasingly smaller part of the economic landscape of the euro zone, it is now down to the Euro leaders to show unity and execute a bold plan which will stop the rot." (Reporting by Tricia Wright; editing by Simon Jessop)