* FTSEurofirst ends down 0.5 percent at 971.28 points
* FTSEurofirst index has worst monthly performance since
last Aug
* Fears over Greece and Spain hurt markets, weak US data
weigh
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, May 31 European shares fell close to a
five-month closing low on Thursday to record their worst monthly
loss since last August, as persistent fears over the euro zone
and weak U.S. data drove money out of equities and into cash and
bonds.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index ended down 0.5 percent
at 971.28 points, near the close of 970.24 points hit earlier
this month, which was the lowest since mid-December.
The index has fallen around 7 percent in May, its biggest
monthly decline since a 10.6 percent drop last August, when
markets were similarly hit by concerns over Europe's debt
crisis.
"We don't see any reason to dial up the risk-on profile for
our portfolio at the moment, particularly with regards to
European equities," said Cyrille Urfer, head of asset allocation
at Swiss bank Gonet & Cie.
"We've reduced the risk over the last couple of months.
We've sold European equities and some commodities, and increased
our cash," he added.
Spain's main IBEX stock market index, which has
slumped on concerns over its debt-ridden banks, ended down by
0.01 percent but remained at a nine-year low, and the cost of
insuring against a Spanish default hit 600 basis points for the
first time on Thursday.
Fears have grown that problems in Spain as well as in
Greece, which may have to leave the euro zone given voters'
opposition to the terms of an international bailout deal for the
country, will spread to other European nations.
Germany's DAX fell 0.3 percent, while France's
CAC-40 index eked out a 0.1 percent gain, although
trading volumes were below the 90-day average on both indexes.
"At the moment, cash is being sidelined, people aren't
investing and liquidity is being taken out of the market," said
Bastion Capital's head of equities, Adrian Slack.
INVESTORS SAY MORE STIMULUS MEASURES NEEDED
European stock markets had risen earlier in the session but
fell back sharply later in the day after U.S. data which showed
signs of a slowdown in the world's largest economy.
The weak U.S. data boosted safe-haven assets, such as U.S.
Treasuries and the dollar, and Gonet's Urfer said he favoured
U.S. equities to European shares, partly because investors can
use U.S. shares as a means of investing in the dollar.
Monthly employment data from the United States is also due
out on Friday, and Bastion Capital's Slack said stock markets
could fall on anticipation that the numbers could come in below
forecasts.
"I think the figures have got every opportunity to
disappoint," he said.
Slack said the European Central Bank would have to introduce
new stimulus measures, such as a fresh round of funding for the
region's banks, in order to prevent equities markets from
falling further.
Central Markets senior trader Joe Neighbour said the
tendency remained to sell equities on the signs of any brief
rally, given the uncertain economic and political climate ahead
of fresh elections in Greece on June 17.
"Sentiment is so poor ahead of the Greek election. Our view
at the moment is very much to sell into strength," he said.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)