* FTSEurofirst ends down 0.5 percent at 971.28 points

* FTSEurofirst index has worst monthly performance since last Aug

* Fears over Greece and Spain hurt markets, weak US data weigh

By Sudip Kar-Gupta

LONDON, May 31 European shares fell close to a five-month closing low on Thursday to record their worst monthly loss since last August, as persistent fears over the euro zone and weak U.S. data drove money out of equities and into cash and bonds.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index ended down 0.5 percent at 971.28 points, near the close of 970.24 points hit earlier this month, which was the lowest since mid-December.

The index has fallen around 7 percent in May, its biggest monthly decline since a 10.6 percent drop last August, when markets were similarly hit by concerns over Europe's debt crisis.

"We don't see any reason to dial up the risk-on profile for our portfolio at the moment, particularly with regards to European equities," said Cyrille Urfer, head of asset allocation at Swiss bank Gonet & Cie.

"We've reduced the risk over the last couple of months. We've sold European equities and some commodities, and increased our cash," he added.

Spain's main IBEX stock market index, which has slumped on concerns over its debt-ridden banks, ended down by 0.01 percent but remained at a nine-year low, and the cost of insuring against a Spanish default hit 600 basis points for the first time on Thursday.

Fears have grown that problems in Spain as well as in Greece, which may have to leave the euro zone given voters' opposition to the terms of an international bailout deal for the country, will spread to other European nations.

Germany's DAX fell 0.3 percent, while France's CAC-40 index eked out a 0.1 percent gain, although trading volumes were below the 90-day average on both indexes.

"At the moment, cash is being sidelined, people aren't investing and liquidity is being taken out of the market," said Bastion Capital's head of equities, Adrian Slack.

INVESTORS SAY MORE STIMULUS MEASURES NEEDED

European stock markets had risen earlier in the session but fell back sharply later in the day after U.S. data which showed signs of a slowdown in the world's largest economy.

The weak U.S. data boosted safe-haven assets, such as U.S. Treasuries and the dollar, and Gonet's Urfer said he favoured U.S. equities to European shares, partly because investors can use U.S. shares as a means of investing in the dollar.

Monthly employment data from the United States is also due out on Friday, and Bastion Capital's Slack said stock markets could fall on anticipation that the numbers could come in below forecasts.

"I think the figures have got every opportunity to disappoint," he said.

Slack said the European Central Bank would have to introduce new stimulus measures, such as a fresh round of funding for the region's banks, in order to prevent equities markets from falling further.

Central Markets senior trader Joe Neighbour said the tendency remained to sell equities on the signs of any brief rally, given the uncertain economic and political climate ahead of fresh elections in Greece on June 17.

"Sentiment is so poor ahead of the Greek election. Our view at the moment is very much to sell into strength," he said. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)