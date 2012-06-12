LONDON, June 12 European shares closed higher on Tuesday, as gains in the telecoms and mining sectors enabled equities markets to rally back from previous session lows.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index provisionally ended up 0.7 percent at 989.79 points, after a volatile session that had seen the index fall by 0.2 percent at one stage.

Britain's benchmark FTSE 100 index rose 0.8 percent. Germany's DAX gained 0.3 percent while France's CAC-40 index rose by 0.1 percent.

Several traders cited evidence of an asset allocation switch by some investors out of safe haven government debt and into equities, while one trader put the pre-close rally down to late afternoon programme trades. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by Simon Jessop)