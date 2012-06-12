* FTSEurofirst closes up 0.7 percent at 990.18 points after
volatile session
* Gains seen limited due to persistent fears over Spanish
and Greek debt crises
* ECB says ready to act; speculation of asset allocation
programme switch into shares
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, June 12 European shares closed higher
after a volatile session on Tuesday, led by gains in Frankfurt
and Paris, although persistent fears over the Spanish and Greek
debt crises caused many investors to hold onto their cash and
avoid equities.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index ended up 0.7 percent at
990.18 points, its highest closing level in two weeks.
The index had at one stage fallen as much as 0.3 percent to
an intraday low of 980.14 points, as Spanish 10-year bond yields
hit their highest level of the euro era due to worries over a
bailout deal for the country's banks.
European stock markets then rallied, helped by comments from
the European Central Bank's Vice-President Vitor Constancio who
told Reuters the ECB stood ready to act if the situation in the
euro zone deteriorated further.
Germany's DAX closed up 0.3 percent while France's
CAC-40 rose 0.1 percent, and CSS Investments analyst
Ravi Lockyer said he had bought shares in both markets in recent
days, especially on the Paris stock exchange.
"I'm quite keen on French stocks. I think the market is
pretty cheap. The falls have been too steep and have come too
quickly," he said, adding that he had bought French financial
stocks and energy stocks.
Traders also cited speculation about an asset allocation
switch by some investors out of safe-haven government bonds and
into equities as having helped boost European stock markets.
But they said European equities markets were unlikely to
make much headway this week, due to lingering uncertainty over
Spain's debt problems and political deadlock in Greece, which
holds new elections on June 17.
SPANISH BOND YIELDS REACH RECORD HIGH
Despite the stock market rally, which followed gains on
Monday after European authorities agreed upon the bailout deal
for Spain's debt-ridden banks, many traders said it was still
too risky to get back into equities.
The overriding nervousness in the market was highlighted by
a 1.3 percent rise in the Euro STOXX Volatility index,
while Spanish 10-year bond yields rose as rating agency Fitch
delivered another downgrade to Spain's banks.
The Spanish IBEX stock market, which is near a
nine-year low, closed up 0.1 percent but Italy's FTSEMIB
index fell 0.7 percent, as fears grow that it may be
the next domino in Europe's sovereign debt crisis.
"People aren't committing money to the market for the longer
term here," said Central Markets senior broker Joe Neighbour.
Several traders added that they planned to stay on the
sidelines, away from equities markets, ahead of the Greek
elections on June 17, which could determine whether or not the
country remains within the euro zone currency bloc.
"I've been sitting tight. I want to buy but I can't add onto
any positions until the end of this week and the Greek
elections," said Hartmann Capital trader Basil Petrides.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Catherine Evans)