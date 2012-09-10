(Corrects to show U.S. Fed statement due Thursday, not
Wednesday)
LONDON, Sept 10 European shares edged lower on
Monday, pausing after a two session rally as investors took
profits on stocks less exposed to any uptick in growth as a
result of potential central bank interventions in Europe and the
United States.
Risk appetite was supported by speculation the U.S. Federal
Reserve would announce measures to stimulate the economy on
Thursday, as well as the European Central Bank's pledge last
week to buy struggling countries' bonds if they apply for a
bailout.
"With the latest data, there's a 50 percent chance that we
see some sort of additional quantitative easing, but I would not
expect the full-blown QE3 programme as it has been discussed in
the market," Stefan Angele, head of investment management at
Swiss and Global, said.
"(The ECB's move) addresses the short-term fears and the
overshooting in risk aversion that we had seen in the market."
The food & beverage sector, down 1.2 percent,
extended a two session fall from all-time highs and healthcare
shares fell 0.7 percent as investors switched into basic
resources stocks and euro zone banks, which rose
0.8 percent and 0.4 percent adding to strong gains in the
previous sessions.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index shed 0.3 percent to
a provisional close of 1,103.97 points after rallying 2.7
percent in the previous two sessions.
(Reporting By Francesco Canepa; editing by Simon Jessop and
Nigel Stephenson)