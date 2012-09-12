LONDON, Sept 12 European shares rose to fresh
highs on Wednesday as a ruling from a top German court paved the
way for policymakers to take new steps to tackle the euro zone's
debt crisis, prompting some traders to take profits late in the
session.
Attention now switches to a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting
this week, with investors uncertain as to whether the Fed will
launch new stimulus measures to help the struggling U.S.
economy.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index provisionally closed up
0.1 percent at 1,108.01 points, having at one stage reached an
intraday peak of 1,115.90 points - its highest level since early
July 2011.
The euro zone's Euro STOXX 50 index rose 0.3
percent to 2,564.35 points.
Germany's top court gave a green light for the country to
ratify the euro zone's new bailout fund and budget pact, but
insisted the German parliament have veto powers over any future
increases in the fund's size.
"We closed out some small short positions on the (French)
CAC and the Euro STOXX. It's another building block for
a better situation in Europe," said Clairinvest fund manager
Ion-Marc Valahu.