* FTSEurofirst 300 ends up 0.1 pct at 1,108.02 points
* Euro STOXX 50 rises 0.3 pct to 2,564.80 points
* BAE surges 10.6 pct on planned EADS deal
* German court ruling on euro zone rescue deal pushes
markets higher
* Some traders cautious over weak economy, Fed uncertainty
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Sept 12 European shares hit fresh highs
on Wednesday as a ruling from a top German court paved the way
for policymakers to take further steps to tackle the euro zone's
debt crisis, although lingering worries over the economy pushed
markets off intraday peaks.
Some traders took profits on equities late in the session
before a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting this week, reflecting
uncertainty as to whether the Fed will launch new stimulus
measures to help the struggling U.S. economy.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index closed up 0.1 percent at
1,108.02 points, having at one stage reached an intraday high of
1,115.90 points - its highest level since early July 2011.
The euro zone's Euro STOXX 50 index closed up
0.3 percent at 2,564.80 points - not too far off a 2012 peak of
2,611.42 points reached on March 16.
Germany's top court gave a green light for the country to
ratify the euro zone's new bailout fund and budget pact, but
insisted the German parliament have veto powers over any future
increases in the fund's size.
Nevertheless, many traders said the decision was another key
step to fixing Europe's economic problems and closed out "short"
positions that had been betting on future falls on markets such
as France's CAC-40 and the Euro STOXX 50.
"We closed out some small short positions on the CAC and the
Euro STOXX. It's another building block for a better situation
in Europe," said Clairinvest fund manager Ion-Marc Valahu.
While the euro zone crisis is still far from resolved,
investors have said that the European Central Bank's pledges for
a new government bond-buying programme have at least reduced the
risk of a major economic implosion in the region.
Trading volumes on key markets also came in above their
average levels, adding to a further sense of conviction behind
the equity rally.
Trading volumes were at roughly 180 percent of their 90-day
average on Germany's DAX, and at 133 percent of that
average on the CAC.
BAE SURGES ON PLANNED EADS DEAL
British aerospace and defence group BAE Systems
topped the FTSEurofirst 300 leaderboard, surging by 10.6 percent
after it said it was in talks with European peer EADS
over a possible tie-up. EADS fell 5.6 percent.
Banks also performed well, with the STOXX European banking
index rising by 1.3 percent to make it the
best-performing European equity sector.
"We have reduced our 'underweight' on financials because
some of the tail risk has been removed from the table, at least
for now," said SWIP Investment Director Greig Bryson.
Mike Turner, European equity options broker at XBZ Ltd,
added that clients had been buying 'call' options - which are
used when investors expect an asset price to rise - on the Euro
STOXX 50, with a strike price of 2,800 points maturing on
October 28 - indicating they expected the index could rise some
9 percent over the coming month.
However, others were more cautious due to worries that fresh
stimulus measures from the ECB or the Fed might not necessarily
be enough in the face of a global economic slowdown.
Michel Juvet, chief investment officer at Swiss bank
Bordier, said he had sold some of his equity holdings last week
ahead of the German court ruling and Fed meeting.
"Markets can only really go higher if we have a revival of
economic growth worldwide, but in the U.S we might have a bad
year end and confusion on the fiscal policy could provoke a mini
stagnation. In Europe, there is no reason to see growth coming
back soon, so earnings growth will be revised down," he said.