LONDON, Sept 17 European stocks fell on Monday
as traders took profit on 14-month highs, ushering in a period
of consolidation and waiting for further progress in crisis-hit
Spain before committing more money to the recent rally.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of European shares
provisionally closed 0.4 percent lower at 1,115.85 points after
hitting highs not seen since July 2011 on Friday, boosted by
stimulus pledges by the European Central Bank and the U.S.
Federal Reserve.
The euro zone blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index was
0.5 percent lower at 2,582.42 points after triggering a
technical "sell" signal in the previous session by failing to
break above a strong resistance at 2,611 points, a peak hit in
mid-March.
"If you're trading, these are good levels to play for a
correction, also considering no further key announcement is due
in the short term, but I would be very careful and lock in
profit quickly," a pan-European, Milan-based broker said.
"It depends on what kind of investor you are. If you're a
fund manager I would remain in the market as it seems to me
there is no scope for sharp downside moves."
Spain must formally ask for a bailout and agree to stringent
terms before the European Central Bank can start buying the
country's bonds and some doubts remained over when Madrid would
make a move.