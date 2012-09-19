LONDON, Sept 19 European shares advanced on
Wednesday, led by autos, as the Bank of Japan became the latest
central bank to launch fresh stimulus to boost its economy.
The FTSEurofirst 300 provisionally closed up 0.4
percent at 1,116.52, having fallen 0.4 percent on Tuesday.
The index, which rose to a 14-month high on Friday on the
back of the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest stimulus programme, is
up more than 11 percent so far this year.
"It's good that (the central banks) have acted - we've seen
risk assets benefiting from that. But actually if the rally is
to continue then we need to see tangible results and we're
unlikely to see that for some time," Henk Potts, market
strategist at Barclays, said.
"I don't think it will come as a surprise to us if we see
the markets pause or slightly pull back over the course of the
next few weeks until... we get that confirmation."