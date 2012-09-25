LONDON, Sept 25 European shares rose on Tuesday
after upbeat data from the power house U.S. economy lifted
sentiment on the outlook for global growth in the run up to the
third-quarter earnings season.
The FTSEurofirst 300 provisionally closed up 4.06
points, or 0.4 percent, at 1,119.82.
The FTSEurofirst gained in tandem with U.S. indexes late on
Tuesday after home prices in 20 major U.S. cities rose for a
sixth consecutive month and consumer confidence jumped to its
highest level in seven months in September.
"Growth is the final piece of the jigsaw to enable equities
to push on," Guy Foster, head of portfolio strategy at Brewin
Dolphin, said. "Expectations are modest for third-quarter
earnings, so just a bit of certainty would enable us to enjoy
another phase of progress in to the year end," he said.
Swedish truckmaker Volvo led index gainers after
announcing plans to cut costs and boost sales in emerging
markets.