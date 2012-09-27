* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.4 pct, Euro STOXX 50 up 0.3 pct
* China stimulus expectations spur rebound in mining shares
* Uncertainty about Spanish reforms keep gains in check
* Bearish E-STOXX 50 chart points to 1.6 pct downside
By Francesco Canepa
LONDON, Sept 27 European shares closed a touch
higher in thin trade on Thursday, lifted by expectations of
economic stimulus in China, but uncertainty about Spain's fiscal
reforms kept gains in check and investors braced for new market
jitters.
Heavyweight basic resources stocks rose 1.1 percent
after China's central bank injected cash into its money markets
and traders speculated it may also take steps to boost the
country's weak stock market.
China is the world's largest consumer of metals and a key
source of demand for the basic resources sector, which fell 2.6
percent on Wednesday. It is down 1.9 percent year to date on
concerns about the scale of the country's economic slowdown.
Trading in the broader market was choppy throughout the day,
however, as the Spanish government repeatedly postponed a press
conference aimed at unveiling economic reforms to help reduce
its budget deficit.
Traders were looking for any sign the Spanish government was
taking steps to meet conditions for an international bailout,
which would pave the way for monetary support from the European
Central Bank.
"I'm on tenterhooks. We're not going to find out the details
of what (the Spanish government) says for three or four days,
when the big budget document comes out," Oliver Wallin,
investment director at Octopus Investments, said.
Wallin added Octopus had been increasing its exposure to
European shares since the ECB's pledge to aid struggling
countries earlier this month, but the firm put any buying on
hold in a week marked by violent anti-austerity protests in
Madrid and more soggy economic data.
"This week has been a bit of a reality check. We've had the
central banks doing their bit, but the euro crisis still has
some way to go and we still have global growth as a problem."
Grim economic conditions were also cited by the world's
second-biggest clothing retailer, Hennes & Mauritz,
which reported disappointing third-quarter results on Thursday,
sending its shares down 5.8 percent.
Volume on the stock was brisk at more than 4 times its
90-day average.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index closed 4.35
points, or 0.4 percent, higher at 1,103.26, recouping a fraction
of the 20.78 points dropped in the previous session after
largely weak U.S. data caused gains to be trimmed late in the
session.
The index had traded a mere 80 percent of its 90-day daily
average volume by the close.
"There has been very little human volume today, it's all
been done by high frequency trading machines," a pan-European,
Milan-based broker said.
"You can see that in how the index dropped just as the U.S.
data came out and how entire sectors, like banks, moved at
exactly the same time."
High-frequency trading allows investors to trade shares
quickly, based on algorithms using factors such as economic
data, asset correlations and technical analysis charts.
Charts on the euro zone blue-chip Euro STOXX 50,
up 0.3 percent at 2,506.06 points, suggested the recent
declines, which saw the index shed 3.7 percent since Sept. 14,
were likely to continue in the short term.
On Wednesday the index had broken below support at 2,509,
corresponding to its most recent low on Sept. 11 and extending a
bearish technical pattern known as a 'head and shoulders', where
a rally - known as the 'head' - is between two smaller rises, or
'shoulders'.
"It's just a correction within the medium-term trend, which
remains positive," Valerie Gastaldy, head of Paris-based
technical analysis firm Day-By-Day, said.
She added the target of the head and shoulder pattern should
provide support in the 2,466-2,470 area but warned the
correction may extend further if the U.S. Standard & Poor's 500
index, up 0.9 percent to 1,445.75 at 1644 GMT, broke
below the trendline started in June at 1,397.
"If we go below that level, that would take us before
August in terms of valuation, which means before (ECB chairman
Mario) Draghi talked."
Draghi's comments spurred a rally in global equities in late
July, when he said he was ready to do whatever it took to save
the euro.