* FTSEurofirst 300 closes up 1.4 percent at 1,113.14 points
* Euro STOXX 50 rises 2.5 percent to 2,547.90 points
* Banks best performers after Goldman Sachs results
* Speculation remains over Spain moving closer to bailout
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Oct 16 Gains in financial shares led
European stock markets higher on Tuesday, and persistent
speculation Spain may be edging closer to asking for a sovereign
bailout also lifted equities.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index closed up 1.4 percent at
1,113.14 points. The euro zone Euro STOXX 50 index
also rose 2.5 percent to 2,547.90 points, marking its best
intraday-gain since a 3.4 percent rise on Sept. 6.
The STOXX Europe 600 Banking index was the
best-performing equity sector, rising 2.9 percent after
better-than-expected profits at Wall Street firm Goldman Sachs
lifted financial stocks.
"We are a bit more positive for the time being, and we are
more equity-orientated in terms of the portfolio," said KBL
Switzerland Chief Investment Officer Philippe Carette.
"We were quite defensive, but we have been adding more
financial stocks to the portfolio," he added.
Some traders added that technical analysis suggested key
European markets were poised for further gains.
The Euro STOXX 50 broke out of a downward channel started in
mid-September.
IG France analyst Jerome Vinerier said the Euro STOXX 50 was
on track to get close to its year high of 2,611.42 points, which
was hit in mid-March.
"We are going to continue to recommend that people hold out
for a bit higher," added Berkeley Futures' head of trading
Charles de Roeper.
SPAIN CLOSER TO BAILOUT?
Spain's benchmark IBEX equity index gained 3.4
percent, rising on the back of persistent speculation that the
debt-ridden country is moving closer to a sovereign bailout.
A Bloomberg report that Germany may be open to Spain seeking
a precautionary line of credit from the region's bailout fund
also boosted stocks, buoyed the euro and trimmed Spanish debt
yields.
A German lawmaker subsequently said the report had "over
interpreted" his comments.
Norbert Barthle, budget spokesman for Chancellor Angela
Merkel's centre-right Christian Democrats (CDU), said he had
only been making the general point that a precautionary credit
line was one of a number of options available under the euro
zone's new bailout fund, the European Stability Mechanism (ESM).
JN Financial investment manager Edward Smyth said bailout
expectations were keeping sentiment positive but he had
nevertheless taken a "short" position - which bets on a future
fall - on the IBEX at 7,935.50 points. "The return of
uncertainty may cause the market to pull back a bit," he said.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index has risen around 9 percent since
European Central Bank head Mario Draghi pledged in late July to
do "whatever it takes" to protect the euro currency from the
effects of the region's sovereign debt problems.
However, Citi global head of trading strategy Antonin
Jullier said asset allocations to European equities were still
generally underweight.
"The biggest sector underweight right now in Europe remains
the banks," added Jullier.
Caroline Vincent, European equities fund manager at
Cavendish Asset Management, said that while her portfolio was
evenly spread across the various equity sectors, she did not
hold "anything too risky."
"There's still a lot of uncertainty, and the main problem in
Europe is that there's no growth," said Vincent.