* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.5 percent, hits 3-week highs

* Spain, Italy, Greece lead rally among national bourses

* Implied volatility, put/call ratio point to optimism

By Toni Vorobyova

LONDON, Oct 17 Europe's equity market powered to three-week highs on Wednesday, with the Madrid bourse and the banking sector bolstered by news that Spain had escaped a rating downgrade to 'junk' and hopes that it will soon seek a bailout.

Rating agency Moody's late on Tuesday affirmed Spain's investment grade rating on the assumption that Madrid would formally ask for help and trigger the European Central Bank's sovereign bond buying rescue plan.

"Whether it is tomorrow, or one week, or two weeks for the help to be given to Spain ... it has to be done," Vincent Guenzi, chief strategist at Cholet Dupont, said.

"I think we have to increase positions on European equity because the movement may gain traction and last for a few months more so they have to find the right day and the right hour to do it," he added, forecasting that the Euro STOXX 50 to end December at 3,800 points.

The latest forecast-beating release of U.S. data - this time on housing starts - further helped boost sentiment, overshadowing a string of disappointing reports from corporates.

The blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index advanced 0.9 percent to 2,569.83 points, with volumes at their highest in a month.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index closed up 0.5 percent at 1,118.62, but stopped short of breaking out of the tight 35 points range it has held since hitting one-year highs in mid-September.

"The configuration is mixed and the sideways trend could continue on a very short term basis," said Nicolas Suiffet, technical strategist at Trading Central.

"Only a push above 1,121/1,125 resistance area would reinstate a bullish trend with 1,155 as target."

Regionally, the top performers were Spain, Italy and Greece, with the latter's benchmark index hitting 13-month highs.

Richard Robinson, a European equities fund manager at British firm Ashburton said he had recently added Spanish bank Bankinter to his portfolio, along with Italian bank Intesa, on prospects of an improvement in the euro zone's economic problems which have also put pressure on Italy.

In a further sign of improved sentiment, Coutts said it had reduced its allocation to cash and corporate bonds, instead buying into global equities, especially Europe.

Implied volatility on EuroSTOXX 50 - derived from the premiums investors are prepared to pay to hedge their portfolios and thus seen as a crude barometer of fear - fell to its lowest level since late September.

The put/call ratio on EuroSTOXX 50 options dropped to its lowest level since July this week, according to data from Eurex, as investors put on more bets on the index to rise than fall.

However, Wednesday's corporate newsflow underscored the risks, with companies exposed to strong foreign markets doing better than those reliant on the struggling domestic economy.

Wartsila added 8.1 percent, the top FTSEurofirst gainer, after new orders from Singapore and Jordan enabled the Finnish engine maker to raise full-year outlook.

In contrast, French food group Danone dropped by 3 percent after reporting slowing revenue growth at its dairy division on weaker demand in Spain and Italy.

Diageo, the world's biggest spirit group, also came under pressure after reporting a below consensus rise in sales.