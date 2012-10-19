LONDON Oct 19 European shares fell on Friday
and ended a four-day winning streak after signs of disagreement
from European Union (EU) leaders over how to help the region's
debt-ridden banks hit financial stocks.
The STOXX Europe 600 Banking index was the
worst-performing sector, falling 2.4 percent after Germany
toughened its stance on using the region's bailout funds to
directly recapitalise struggling banks.
That impacted the sector and saw Spanish banks hit hard,
with Bankia down 14 percent and Banco Popular
down 5.3 percent. A fall in leading lender Santander
also took the most points off a 2.3 percent weaker IBEX.
Across Europe, the broader FTSEurofirst 300 index
provisionally closed down 0.8 percent at 1,111.30 points, while
the Euro STOXX 50 index of leading euro zone blue
chips fell 1.5 percent to 2,536.86 points.
Luc Bocahut, a portfolio manager at Monaco-based firm
Tiverton Trading, felt European equities were prone to a bigger
fall-back, due to a general lack of progress in finding
long-lasting solutions to the euro zone debt crisis.
"I would be quite bearish here. They really haven't made
much progress," he said.