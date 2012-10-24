LONDON Oct 24 European shares halted a
three-day slide on Wednesday as encouraging Chinese data fuelled
a rebound in oil and mining stocks, while strong earnings
boosted tech shares.
Shares in SAP rose 4.6 percent as the world's
biggest maker of business software reported estimate-beating
results, leading a rally in the tech sector and mirroring strong
numbers from chip-maker ARM Holdings on Tuesday.
They were among top risers on the pan-European FTSEurofirst
300 index, which provisionally closed 0.6 percent
higher at 1,095.16 points.
The index had shed 2.8 percent in the previous three
sessions, when the corporate newsflow in Europe and the United
States had been more negative.
"The volatility we've seen has been primarily micro driven,"
Manish Singh, head of investment at Crossbridge Capital, said.
"These selloffs always have the potential to turn around as
soon as the next set of positive earnings hit the tape."
Also lifting the market on Wednesday were energy and
basic resources stocks after manufacturing data from
China signalled a strengthening recovery in the world's top
consumer of raw materials and second largest economy.