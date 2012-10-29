LONDON Oct 29 European stocks fell on Monday,
led by insurers on expectations the sector will see profits hit
hard by clean-up costs resulting from a huge hurricane nearing
the United States.
Reinsurers Swiss Re and Hannover RE
led a weaker European insurance sector index as the
market tried to predict the eventual damage caused by Hurricane
Sandy, which has forced Wall Street to shut.
"We are seeing insurers slide and we've sold a bit of Aviva
and RSA," Ed Woolfitt, head of trading at Galvan
Research, said. "(It's all) tentative at the moment until we can
gauge how much of an impact it is really going to have."
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 provisionally
closed 0.4 percent lower at 1,093.46 points in volume of around
half its 90-day moving average.