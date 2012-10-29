* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.3 pct in thin trade as Wall St
shut
* Insurers hit on fears U.S. hurricane will boost damage
claims
* Italy's FTSE MIB down 1.5 pct as ex PM threatens to bring
down govt
* Euro STOXX 50 down 0.7 pct
By Francesco Canepa
LONDON, Oct 29 European stocks fell on Monday,
led by insurers on expectations a huge hurricane in the United
States would boost damage claims, while political jitters in
debt-laden Italy cast shadows on the euro zone.
Reinsurers Swiss Re and Hannover RE
led a weaker European insurance sector index as the
market tried to predict the cost of cleaning up after Hurricane
Sandy, which has forced Wall Street to shut.
"We are seeing insurers slide and we've sold a bit of Aviva
and RSA," Ed Woolfitt, head of trading at Galvan
Research, said.
"(It's all) tentative at the moment until we can gauge how
much of an impact it is really going to have. The euro zone
issue is still bigger in our eyes at the moment."
Euro zone blue chips shed 0.7 percent to
2,478.84 points after former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi
threatened to bring down his successor Mario Monti's government,
which has appeased financial markets with its austerity agenda.
Italy's FTSE MIB fell 1.5 percent, the worst
performer in western Europe, weighed down by banks, which have
the largest exposure to the country's debt.
The Euro STOXX 50 volatility index, which gauges
option prices on euro zone blue chips and is regarded as a
measure of investor fears of future price swings, rose 4.9
percent to 23.22 points.
The index has risen 21 percent from a six-month low hit in
mid-September, when the European Central Bank and the U.S.
Federal Reserve had calmed markets with plans to tackle the euro
crisis and shore up the U.S. economy, respectively. It was still
well below a 2012 high of 38 hit in early June.
"If Berlusconi pulls the plug we can have a pretty difficult
autumn but central banks have all the power they need to stop
(contagion)," a London-based volatility trader said.
"I'm long (volatility) because it's usually okay to buy at
these levels but I would sell any spike because no-one seems to
expect equity markets to tumble."
BARGAIN HUNTING
Among investors looking to bet on new gains was Galvan's
Woolfitt, who was buying shares in motor insurer Admiral
, estimating that the stock had already discounted
gloomy sales figures and outlook statements from auto makers
after it fell 7.3 percent in the past nine sessions.
A profit warning from Japan's Honda Motor triggered
a sell-off in the European auto sector on Monday, with France's
Peugeot shedding 7 percent and Germany's Daimler down
1.8 percent.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 closed 0.3
percent lower at 1,093.57 points in volume 62 percent of its
90-day average as Wall Street was closed.
Swiss bank UBS topped the index, rising 7.3
percent in volume four times the average, after media reports
the firm would announce up to 10,000 job cuts as it takes the
knife to its investment banking operations.
"Despite the positive early market reaction to reports that
UBS is undertaking a radical restructuring in its investment
bank, we believe it still does not do justice to the potential
significant capital release and re-rating that could take place,
if this plan is true," Espirito Santo's analysts said in a note.
"We accept that there is likely to be material book value
erosion from restructuring and wind-down costs, but do not
believe these will come close to erasing the estimated 20
billion Swiss francs ($21.35 billion) capital released from the
plan by 2016."