LONDON Oct 30 Gains in oil major BP and
several major bank stocks after results lifted European shares
on Tuesday, with a key European equity index reaching its
highest level in more than a week.
However, traders said near-term direction would be
influenced in part by what U.S. investors do when markets in New
York reopen after a two-day closure due to a massive storm.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index provisionally closed up
0.8 percent at 1,102.26 points, its best close since ending at
1,107.42 points on Oct. 22. The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX
50 index rose 1.4 percent to 2,512.38 points.
BP gained 4.4 percent after raising its dividend, while
Swiss bank UBS surged 5.9 percent as investors
welcomed UBS' plans to cut 10,000 jobs and wind down its fixed
income business.
Dr Moustapha Awada, who heads up London quantitative trading
firm Sunofia Advisers, said he remained cautious on European
equities but was betting on further minor gains for regional
stocks in the near term.
"Systematically we have a slightly 'long' bias, but that
could change depending on the volatility and liquidity the
markets will exhibit in the short term. I think Europe is still
in a crisis situation but there's still some positive momentum
in Europe," he said.