LONDON Nov 22 European shares rose for a fourth
consecutive session in thin volume on Thursday as strong Chinese
data boosted mining stocks and robust demand in emerging markets
lifted SABMiller.
Basic resources stocks were among the top gainers, up 0.8
percent, after a Chinese private manufacturing index hit a
13-month high, raising expectations of stronger demand from the
world's largest consumer of metals.
"Any time you get positive data out of China and potential
for sustained demand, the natural thing is to pick up some
mining stocks," Oliver Stansfied, director of equity sales at
Fox Davies.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index
provisionally closed 0.6 percent higher at 1,103.84 points and
was up 3.4 percent since last Friday, the best weekly
performance since February.
SABMiller topped the index, rising 6.9 percent in brisk
volume after the world's second-biggest brewer reported strong
growth in Africa and Latin America, which it expects to
continue.