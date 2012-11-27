LONDON Nov 27 European shares edged higher on
Tuesday after an agreement by international lenders to cut
Greece's debt gave some short-term support to investor
sentiment.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index, which rose 4 percent
last week, provisionally closed up 0.3 percent at 1,107.57
points, with the Greek deal clearing the way for the next
tranche of aid to Athens to help avoid an imminent default.
However, the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
was flat at 2,542.43 points, and many investors
voiced doubts about details of the plan, including Greece's
ability to meet deficit reduction targets.
"There's a glimmer of hope but the market needs more than
that," said XBZ Ltd European equity options broker Mike Turner.
Food company Nestle and healthcare group Novartis
added the most points to the FTSEurofirst 300 index,
indicating a tendency to favour "defensive" stocks seen as the
most resilient to a weak economy, over more "risky" stocks such
as banks.