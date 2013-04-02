UPDATE 3-Canada's banks, insurers set up small business fund
* Pension funds could also invest -CIBC CEO (Adds comment from RBC CEO, business group)
LONDON, April 2 European shares rose on Tuesday, boosted by Vodafone on rumours of a multi-billion-pound break-up bid for the UK telecoms group.
Vodafone advanced 3.4 percent after a report that said U.S. joint venture partner Verizon Communications and AT&T had been working together on a joint bid for the British group. Vodafone declined to comment.
"If Verizon and AT&T came in with a break-up bid for Vodafone, that would be a classic example of exactly the kind of (cross-border M&A) thesis which we think is coming over the (next) months," Exane BNP Paribas's head of equity strategy, Ian Richards, said.
"Anything such as this which helps investors really focus on the underlying value appeal and what something is intrinsically worth, I think, is clearly good news for share prices."
The FTSEurofirst 300 provisionally closed up 1.3 percent, or 15.02 points, at 1,203.94 points, with Vodafone accounting for nearly 1 point of the index's rise.
March 9 Invesco PowerShares, a unit of investment manager Invesco Ltd, named Nima Pouyan to head its business in Switzerland and Ashkan Daghestani as its business development director in the UK.
NEW YORK, March 9 Facing a Justice Department suit claiming it misrepresented the quality of loans underlying tens of billions of dollars of mortgage-backed securities sold between 2005 and 2007, Barclays claimed this week that the government’s suit is based on an overly expansive interpretation of a 1989 law intended to protect U.S. banks from self-dealing insiders.