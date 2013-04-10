LONDON, April 10 European shares climbed to a
one-week closing high on Wednesday, with cyclical stocks posting
sharp gains following encouraging Chinese economic data and the
setting of a fresh record high by a leading U.S. equity index.
Sectors that generally perform better on signs of any
improvement in economic activity were the top gainers, with
banking, autos, construction and mining stocks all rising after
data showing a surprisingly sharp surge in imports in China, the
world's second largest economy.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index provisionally ended 1.8
percent firmer at 1,186.62 points, the highest close since April
3 and the biggest one-day gain in a month, also helped by the
U.S. S&P 500 index's rise to a new all-time high.
Analysts said the European share moves were a knee-jerk
reaction to the data, and that the medium-term outlook for
stocks remained challenging.
"China's import figures show the economy is doing well.
These numbers are quite positive for the market in the short
run, but its impact, especially on commodity stocks, will be
neutral in the medium term," Christian Stocker, equity
strategist at UniCredit in Munich, said.
"We are in a volatile environment and the focus is on
earnings. In Europe, we are cautious on the earnings reports of
industrial companies, which have a negative outlook because of
poor growth in the region and low industrial production.