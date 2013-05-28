LONDON May 28 European shares pushed back up
towards recent multi-year highs on Tuesday as pledges of
continued monetary policy support from central banks in Japan
and Europe calmed jittery investors.
Stocks suffered last week on concern that the U.S. central
bank could scale back its stimulus programme, but the Bank of
Japan said on Tuesday its expansive monetary policy would stay
in place.
That followed similar comments from the European Central
Bank on Monday, when UK and U.S. markets had been closed.
The FTSEurofirst 300 provisionally closed up 1.5
percent at 1,248.65 points, having hit a 5-1/2-year high of
1,258.09 last week, led higher by construction & materials
and technology stocks.
"Some investors will be nervous out there as we get towards
multi-year or record highs... but the reality is that central
bankers still remain very supportive indeed," Henk Potts, market
strategist at Barclays, said.
"When you look at the U.S. (it) is a question of when rather
than if (the Federal Reserve will halt its stimulus programme)
but I think the markets will be able to deal with that... It's a
sign that the patient can once again stand on its own."