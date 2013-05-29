LONDON May 29 European shares fell on Wednesday, hit by concern about a scaling back of U.S. economic stimulus measures, and some traders said they expected near-term gains to be limited.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index provisionally closed down 1.8 percent to 1,224.19 points, while the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 fell 1.7 percent to 2,787.80 points.

The FTSEurofirst has retreated some 3 percent from a 2013 peak of 1,258.09 points over the last week due to worries that the U.S. Federal Reserve may soon scale back its bond-purchase programme that has helped underpin a rally in global equities.

"The talk is of unwinding QE (quantitative easing). No-one really knows how this is going to play out," said Central Markets' Darren Courtney-Cook. Logic Investments' head of strategy Peter Rice, meanwhile, said the market was "looking a bit stale at these levels. The risk is to the downside".