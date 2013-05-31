LONDON May 31 European shares slid to a
three-week closing low on Friday, hit by profit taking at the
end of a 12th straight month of gains and after strong U.S. data
reignited concerns about a cut in stimulus measures there.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index provisionally finished
0.7 percent down at 1,219.34 points, the lowest close since
early May. However, it rose 1.6 percent in May to record the
best monthly winning streak in its 16-year history.
Talks that the United States might trim its quantitative
easing programme resurfaced after U.S. Chicago Purchasing
Managers Index data came in stronger than expected in May at
58.7, above forecasts of 50.
"We are aware that a growing number of investors are
concerned the Fed may start to taper-off its stimulus measures,
but we continue to like equity markets because quantitative
easing is likely to remain accommodative, at least throughout
2013," James Butterfill, global equity strategist at Coutts,
said.
"Defensives are very expensive now. We are looking to see
opportunities in cyclicals like miners and selected financials
such as Barclays and JPMorgan."