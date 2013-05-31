LONDON May 31 European shares slid to a three-week closing low on Friday, hit by profit taking at the end of a 12th straight month of gains and after strong U.S. data reignited concerns about a cut in stimulus measures there.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index provisionally finished 0.7 percent down at 1,219.34 points, the lowest close since early May. However, it rose 1.6 percent in May to record the best monthly winning streak in its 16-year history.

Talks that the United States might trim its quantitative easing programme resurfaced after U.S. Chicago Purchasing Managers Index data came in stronger than expected in May at 58.7, above forecasts of 50.

"We are aware that a growing number of investors are concerned the Fed may start to taper-off its stimulus measures, but we continue to like equity markets because quantitative easing is likely to remain accommodative, at least throughout 2013," James Butterfill, global equity strategist at Coutts, said.

"Defensives are very expensive now. We are looking to see opportunities in cyclicals like miners and selected financials such as Barclays and JPMorgan."