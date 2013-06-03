LONDON, June 3 European shares eased on Monday, with concerns about the health of the economy in Germany and the United States prompting investors to lock in some profits on the top performers of recent months.

Data from the Institute for Supply Management pointed to an unexpected contraction in the U.S. manufacturing sector last month, boding ill for demand for European goods.

Closer to home, meanwhile, the International Monetary Fund halved its growth forecast for Germany.

The prospects of economic weakness dented expectations for a pick up in earnings, seen as the most likely contender for driving more gains in equities after a 12-month long rally that was aided by central bank policy.

The FTSEurofirst 300 provisionally closed down 0.6 percent at 1,208.80 points.

"It's been quite volatile, and it's been mostly the areas which have given you very good gains where you've seen a lot of profit taking," said Veronika Pechlaner, head of global equities at Ashburton.

"A more significant potentially could be quite healthy into the summer. If markets would correct by 10 percent or so we would definitely look to add here, selectively."