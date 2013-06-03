* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.7 pct
* This year's top performers face profit-taking
* JP Morgan recommends buying on dips
By Toni Vorobyova
LONDON, June 3 European shares fell on Monday,
with concerns about the health of the economy in Germany and the
United States prompting investors to lock in profits on top
performers of recent months.
Data from the Institute for Supply Management pointed to an
unexpected contraction in the U.S. manufacturing sector last
month, boding ill for demand for European goods.
The numbers followed a weak reading on a similar index in
China, while closer to home, the International Monetary Fund
halved its growth forecast for Germany.
The prospects of economic weakness dented expectations for a
pick-up in earnings, seen as the most likely way to drive more
gains in equities after a 12-month-long rally that was aided by
central bank policy.
The FTSEurofirst 300 closed down 0.7 percent at 1,207.65
points.
"It's been quite volatile, and it's been mostly the areas
which have given you very good gains where you've seen a lot of
profit-taking," said Veronika Pechlaner, head of global equities
at Ashburton.
"A more significant correction potentially could be quite
healthy into the summer. If markets would correct by 10 percent
or so we would definitely look to add here, selectively."
Telecoms and healthcare, among the top
performers in the past three months, led the fallers, with both
sectors off more than 1 percent.
Among individual stocks chip designer Arm was the
biggest faller, off 7 percent after nearly doubling in value
since the start of the year, as the launch of a new processor
failed to quell concerns about the company's lofty valuations.
Meanwhile miners, the clear laggards this year, were
the only ones to edge higher, with investors finally seeing
value in what is now one of the cheapest sectors in Europe.
Technical levels offered some support on the downside, but,
with the EuroSTOXX 50 index of euro zone blue chips breaking
below its May trough of 2,752, the charts left the door open for
more weakness in coming sessions.
"The consolidation is now in progress and should head the
EuroSTOXX towards 2,684 points, the 50 percent retracement of
the mid-April/mid-May upleg," said David Furcajg, technical
strategist at 3rd Wave Consult, who still sees the longer term
trend as bullish for the index.
From a fundamental viewpoint, analysts at JP Morgan also
continued to see longer-term attraction in European stocks.
"We think the current market volatility should not turn into
something more sinister and continue to advise that one should
use dips as buying opportunities," it said.
Although not as cheap as they once were following a
year-long rally, European equities are still attractive relative
to history, with MSCI Europe trading on 12.66 times its expected
12-month earnings compared to an average of 13.98 times over the
past quarter century, according to Thomson Reuters Datastream.