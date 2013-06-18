LONDON, June 18 European equities steadied on
Tuesday, with investors unwilling to take large bets until there
is clarity on the strength of the domestic economy and on how
soon the U.S. Federal Reserve may begin to scale back stimulus.
The FTSEurofirst 300 closed down 0.1 percent at 1,183.12
points, holding some 6 percent below the 5-year peaks
set last month, before the possibility of fewer asset purchases
from the Fed sent global equities into a tailspin.
Mixed European data offered only limited support, with the
keenly watched ZEW index pointing to improved economic sentiment
in Germany but worsening current conditions.
"For the euro zone equities, the key issue is that markets
have risen since August of last year without support from rising
company earnings. So we need to see some improvement from
economic hard data in order to support the levels that we have
reached," said Tammo Greetfeld, equity strategist at UniCredit.
"Against this backdrop, investors are now also confronted
with the Fed tapering debate and this is an additional argument
to expect equity markets to move sideways in the months to
come."