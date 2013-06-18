* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.1 pct on day
* Volumes around 80 pct of 90-day average as Fed meets
* Reuters poll shows gains expected to resume by year-end
By Toni Vorobyova
LONDON, June 18 European equities steadied on
Tuesday, with investors unwilling to make large bets until there
is clarity on the strength of the domestic economy and on how
soon the U.S. Federal Reserve may begin to scale back stimulus.
The FTSEurofirst 300 closed down 0.1 percent at 1,183.44
points, holding some 6 percent below the 5-year peaks
set last month, before the possibility of fewer asset purchases
from the Fed sent global equities into a tailspin.
Mixed European data offered only limited support, with the
keenly watched ZEW index pointing to improved economic sentiment
in Germany but worsening current conditions.
"For the euro zone equities, the key issue is that markets
have risen since August of last year without support from rising
company earnings. So we need to see some improvement from
economic hard data in order to support the levels that we have
reached," said Tammo Greetfeld, equity strategist at UniCredit.
"Against this backdrop, investors are now also confronted
with the Fed tapering debate, and this is an additional argument
to expect equity markets to move sideways in the months to
come."
Heightened uncertainty surrounding this week's Fed meeting -
which finishes late on Wednesday - was highlighted by a
pick-up in one-month implied volatility and in the low
volumes, with just 80 percent of the 90-day daily average traded
on the FTSEurofirst 300.
"No one wants to be caught on the wrong foot," said Anita
Paluch, sales trader at Gekko Global Markets.
Longer-term, though, investors still expect further gains
for European equities, with a Reuters poll published on Tuesday
forecasting high single-digit percentage gains for the main
indexes from now through to year-end.
Indeed, some analysts said recent market weakness opened
opportunities to buy strong companies more cheaply, with Citi
citing valuation among reasons for its upgrade of HSBC.
Investors also continued to reward strong earners - sending
Britain's Whitbread to an all-time on news of rising
sales - and potential bid targets.
Kabel Deutschland rose 3.7 percent after it said
Liberty Global made a takeover offer for the German
cable operator, raising the possibility of a bidding contest
with Vodafone.