LONDON, June 26 European shares recorded their
biggest two-day gain since April on Wednesday as reassuring
central bank comments eased concerns about any imminent
tightening in monetary policy.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index provisionally closed up 1.7
percent at 1,14.33 points, building on the previous day's 1.5
percent rise and rebounding after a month-long selloff on
concern that U.S. stimulus was set to be wound down, and China
was facing a credit crisis.
A pledge by the Chinese central bank overnight to prevent
any lasting credit crunch helped rekindle investor appetite at
the open, and this was further boosted by an assurance by the
European Central Bank that an end to its exceptional monetary
policy measures remained distant.
Investors piled into some of the sectors that had suffered
the most in the past month and which depend on the health of
global financial markets, such as European banks and
insurers, up 2.2 percent and 2.1 percent.
"We're trickling a bit of additional money into equities
now," said Stephen Walker, head of equities research and market
strategy at Ashcourt Rowan, which manages 1.5 billion pounds
($2.31 billion).
"The market pullback has thrown up some opportunities and
there has been a few decent entry opportunities."