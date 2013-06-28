LONDON, June 28 European shares fell on Friday,
closing a volatile quarter with their first monthly loss in over
a year, as investors worried about a future reduction in U.S.
monetary easing.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 reversed early
gains to close 0.4 percent lower at 1,152.36 points on Friday,
ending June with its first monthly loss since May 2012 and its
first quarterly loss in a year.
The quarter has been rocked by talk of conclusion to the
U.S. Federal Reserve's open-ended bond-buying programme -- a
prospect that contributed to a 5.2 percent fall for the
FTSEurofirst 300 in June.
Concerns over the programme were reignited on Friday by Fed
official Jeremy Stein, who said the central bank should take a
long-term view that the labour market is improving when it meets
in September even if jobs data disappoints, perhaps bolstering
the case for withdrawing some stimulus by summer's end.
"Stein spoke very hawkishly... and since that we've seen the
market has dropped off," Mark Foulds, sales trader at ETX
Capital, said.
"People do still see value, but the problem is that so much
of it is still dependent on talk over whether the Fed will
continue with its stimulus or slow it imminently."