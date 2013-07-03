LONDON, July 3 European shares were dragged
lower by banking stocks on Wednesday, after political turmoil in
Portugal saw the country's bourse post its worst day in two
years and threatened to reignite the euro zone debt crisis.
Fuelling the rush to the exit for many investors was a fresh
batch of weak data overnight from China, which hit the mining
sector, and political crisis in Egypt.
Euro zone banks fell 1.8 percent, the biggest
sectoral faller, after the Portuguese government called
emergency talks on its future. That pushed bond yields over 8
percent and sent the blue-chip PSI 20 down 5.2 percent.
Doubts over Greece's ability to fulfil the conditions of its
bailout added to concerns about a debt-crisis flare-up.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 provisionally
closed 0.7 percent lower, down 7.74 points, at 1,151.03, with
banks knocking 2.8 points off the index.
"Banks are down because of their exposure to the bond
markets, and cyclicals are suffering too. What with everything
that's going on in Egypt, and China overnight... it's a case of
emerging markets weakening." Nick Xanders, who heads up European
equity strategy at BTIG, said.
"Anything you've got that has emerging market exposure
should be jettisoned. People keep trying to bottom-fish the
miners, but that needs China to rebound dramatically, which I
doubt they will."