LONDON Aug 8European shares ended broadly higher on Tuesday, halting a 20 percent dive over 2-1/2 weeks as traders started rummaging around for bargains, with hopes the U.S. Federal Reserve will hint at a plan to revive the economy.

Investors will be looking for signs in the Fed's policy meeting statement later on Tuesday that the central bank might intervene to help stimulate the flagging economy and shore up its financial system.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares provisionally closed 1.3 percent higher at 948.21 points in strong volume, after sinking by as much as 5 percent and hitting a two-year low earlier in the session.

The STOXX Europe 600 Basic Resources index which has lost about 20.5 percent in just over two weeks, gained 3 percent, with big mining stocks featuring amongst the best performers.

"There has been a bounce from oversold conditions," said Julian Chillingworth, CIO at Rathbones, which has 16 billion pounds in assets under management.

"Short-term, the market will hinge on what the Fed has to say, but we think the next few months will remain volatile and it is difficult to say whether now is the right time to buy." (Reporting by Joanne Frearson)