LONDON Aug 11 European shares rose on Thursday in a volatile session as a better-than-expected U.S. jobs report helped the market stage a late recovery, with banks shares rebounding in a relief rally as investors bought up oversold stocks.

The STOXX Europe 600 Banks index gained 3.2 percent to feature among the top performers, with Societe Generale the stand out riser, up 3.7 percent in volumes nearly five-fold its 90-day daily average.

On Wednesday, SocGen tumbled 15 percent after rumours spread about its financial solidity and also following talk of a downgrade to France's credit rating, all of which were later denied.

"Markets are so oversold and there has been some relief, but I'm not sure it will last," Mike Lenhoff, chief strategist at Brewin Dolphin Securities, said. "Banks have been the most vulnerable and have become the vanguard of the rebound."

"I think the most important thing was the U.S. initial jobless claims which was better-than-expected and showed the improving trend in the job market was being sustained."

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares provisionally closed up 2.6 percent at 934.08 points, but the index has dropped 21.6 percent since its 2011 high in mid-February pushing the index in bear market territory.

